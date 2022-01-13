SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon.

Round 2 of the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 begins with Cameroon taking on Ethiopia in a Group A clash in Yaounde on the early evening of Thursday 13 January. The Walia Ibex will be underdogs against the Indomitable Lions, but coach Wubetu Abate is backing his side to make life tough for the hosts.

“We need to remain focused and disciplined, these will be the important things for us at this AFCON,” said Abate. “We know the challenge that lies ahead of us, but we are capable of qualifying for the next round.”

A busy Friday 14 January opens with heavyweights Senegal tackling Guinea in Baffousam in the afternoon clash, with the Teranga Lions looking to underline their status as one of the tournament favourites. “I want this Africa Cup of Nations. I have been running after it since 1999,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse.

Friday then features Malawi v Zimbabwe and Morocco v Comoros, before Gabon look to upset Ghana in a Group C clash at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the late kick-off. The Panthers will hope Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is firing on all cylinders following his recent troubles at Premier League club Arsenal.

Saturday 15 January is all about Group D, with Nigeria tackling Sudan before Egypt take on Guinea-Bissau. The Pharaohs are the most successful team in AFCON history and coach Carlos Queiroz is feeling the pressure to deliver a record-extending eighth continental title.

“We know the history that Egypt has with the Africa Cup of Nations, it is a tournament that this team is strongly associated with. We enjoy this expectation and hope to rise to the challenge of winning the trophy,” said the Portuguese.

The second round of Group Stage games wraps up on a busy Sunday 16 January, with the pick of the clashes coming from Group F, with Gambia looking to upset Mali at the Limbe Stadium. The Scorpions are debutants at the AFCON and claiming the scalp of a heavyweight like Mali would be a glorious chapter in their football history.

