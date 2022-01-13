President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, says he is positive Black Stars will bounce back from the defeat against Morocco when they take on Gabon on Friday.

The West African country suffered a defeat against the Atlas Lions in the opening game of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] on Monday.

The Black Stars will take on Gabon who won their first game against Comoros in their second Group C game.

25 players trained, excluding captain Andre Ayew, who picked up a head injury in the defeat to Morocco on Monday.

Mr Okraku, who observed the training session, said he believes the team has recovered well and will be ready for Friday’s game.

The country’s football governing body boss also called on Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team.

“We played a very tough game against Morocco, I thought we were very structured and disciplined but unfortunately, the ball found its way into the net,” he told the press.

“The team recovered ever since, training sessions have been very good, which sends a clear signal about the readiness of the team to return to winning ways.

“I’m extremely positive about our game against Gabon on Friday and I respectfully ask Ghanaians to throw their support behind the boys.

Ghana takes on Gabon on Friday at 7 pm at the Amadhou Ahidjou Stadium.