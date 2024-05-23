1. Give Yourself Time

Give yourself the gift of time in the morning by setting your alarm at the same time every day. Getting up that little bit earlier gives you the time to focus on yourself and set positive intentions for the day.

Rushing your morning routine means you’re more likely to feel flustered and agitated throughout the day. Be kind to yourself and relish that extra time! This will set the tone for the rest of your day.

2. Rise With The Sun

Open your curtains as soon as you wake up and welcome in the morning light (even if you can’t quite see it). Greeting the morning light not only brightens your room but also helps reset your internal clock, boosting mood and alertness.