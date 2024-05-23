Small actions have the potential to significantly impact your overall sense of well-being during the day, so commencing your day positively establishes the mood for all subsequent events.
Here are our 10 simple ways to have a great start to the day:
1. Give Yourself Time
Give yourself the gift of time in the morning by setting your alarm at the same time every day. Getting up that little bit earlier gives you the time to focus on yourself and set positive intentions for the day.
Rushing your morning routine means you’re more likely to feel flustered and agitated throughout the day. Be kind to yourself and relish that extra time! This will set the tone for the rest of your day.
2. Rise With The Sun
Open your curtains as soon as you wake up and welcome in the morning light (even if you can’t quite see it). Greeting the morning light not only brightens your room but also helps reset your internal clock, boosting mood and alertness.
3. Unplug To Recharge
Resist the urge to check your phone first thing in the morning. Whilst it can be easy to reach for your phone before you’ve had your morning tea, give yourself a tech-free zone for the first 30 minutes. This peaceful start can help lower overwhelm and leave you feeling more calm and clear.
4. Hydrate First
Before you dive into coffee or tea, drink a glass of water. Overnight, your body can feel quite dehydrated. Replenishing fluids first thing in the morning helps to wake up your body gently.
5. Morning Stretch
Enjoy a few gentle stretches, either from the comfort of your bed or on the floor. Wake up your muscles and your mind, get those endorphins flowing, and start your day with a burst of energy.
6. A Splash Of Cold
End your morning shower with a blast of cold water for about 30 seconds. It’s invigorating! This chilly wake-up call is a bit of a treat to your body and really gives it the wake-up call it needs.
7. Breakfast Of Champions
Fuel your body with a nourishing breakfast. Think whole grains, a serving of protein, and some fresh fruit. A bowl of oatmeal with nuts and berries, perhaps?
Sit down to a delicious, healthy breakfast – it’s also an opportunity to catch up on the news, listen to the radio, enjoy chatting with the family or simply savour the silence. A good breakfast makes for a happy and energy-fuelled day.
Spend a few minutes setting your goals for the day. What are the top three things you want to accomplish? Writing them down helps keep your focus and makes for a purpose-driven day
9. Pack A Healthy Lunch
Take a moment to pack a nutritious lunch. It’s not just economical; it’s healthier. Include veggies, lean protein, and a wholesome snack. This way, you’re prepared to eat well, avoiding the midday slump.
10. Cup of Tea
Of course, we would say that! But really, nothing beats a good cup of tea first thing in the morning.
Reassuringly familiar and always delicious, sit down and relish a cup of breakfast tea to get your day off to a great start!
No matter what your day holds, be sure to carve out a moment each morning to enjoy a calm, peaceful start.