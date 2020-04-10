Chief of the Zongo Communities in Ashanti region, Sultan Umar Farouk, has pledged to support his subjects with food and other relief items until the lockdown is over.

His decision comes at the back of government’s announcement of the lockdown extension on Thursday evening.

For a start, about 1,500 families have received food and other relief items from the leadership of the Zongo Community in the Ashanti region.

The exercise, which started from the Buobia community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, will extend to other Zongo communities.

It is to assist the vulnerable to overcome the impact of the lockdown in Kumasi, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarkin Zongo, Sultan Umar Farouk, says his leadership will continue with supporting his subjects in this form until the lockdown is over.