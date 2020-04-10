Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey, has justified why the government must help ease the financial burden on clubs.

Following the suspension of football activities, clubs administrators have crusaded for the slashing of player salary due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, players welfare body, Professional Football Association of Ghana and the mother body of clubs, Ghana League Clubs Association have openly declared to stand against such decision by the clubs.

Due to the uncertainty about the resumption of football activities, the government has come under pressure to come to the aid of clubs following its policies rolled out to help the needy and the vulnerable in society to help slow the spread of the virus.

With many kicking against the decision of the GFA, the former GFA Communications Director believes football is helping the country to ease the unemployment problem burden on the government insisting the government has no choice than to come to their aid in this crisis hour.

“I must say that we have held series of discussions with the involvement of the president (Akufo-Addo) and it was fruitful,” Mr Abbey told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Before the approach, we made aware the Sports Ministry is already planning to do something to help the clubs but as at now, we don’t know the final decision.

“Government is helping the needy and the vulnerable in society but come to think of this, why has football been excluded?

“Over 4,000 people are being employed through football. The managers and technical team members are not included. So with the situation, we find ourselves, government has no choice than to come to our aid.

“When budget is being read, you hear amount that is being quoted to help sports and football development. The same as when political parties are drafting their manifestos, you hear how much they pledge for the sports fraternity.

“We are imploring government to come to the aid of Ghana football. We don’t want to quote any figures for now. The Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku, has been in touch with government so we are waiting for the response of government,” he added.