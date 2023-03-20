Rev. Dr. Grace Sintim Adasi, Principal of the Presbyterian Women College of Education at Agogo in the Ashanti Region, has expressed worry over the behaviour of the youth in Ghana today.

The Principal of the College, addressing the character of today’s youth, stated that young people have thrown away etiquette, the need for delayed gratification and encouraging entitlements.

She prayed that the youth would appreciate the need to live a holistic life.

She also used the occasion to draw the attention of the government to some challenges facing the College such as the lack of a generator, paving of the College premises, fencing among others.

She made this appeal to government during the maiden Homecoming and Founder’s Day celebration of the Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education(APWCE) over the weekend under the theme; ‘Enhancing The Presbyterian Values Through The Provision of Quality Female Teacher Education.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of AAL Global Consultants,an international agency providing technology-mediated decisions and practices in education, Dr Mrs Josephine Larbi-Apau, admonished the government to give more opportunities to female science teachers to boost science and technology education in the country.

Realizing that the attrition rates of female science teachers were lower than males though did not give figures, Dr Mrs Larbi-Apau was hopeful that with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) project, there should be lot of female science teachers in the country.

She praised the government for the STEM project and stressed the importance to encourage more girls to participate in it which could give birth to more science teachers.

She mentioned the importance of holistic education by being educated in the head, heart and hands as a Presbyterian and was sure the students would live to be shining examples.

As an Alumni of the College, she said we would do all in our power to remain relevant to the College and Ghana as a whole.

Rt.Rev. Prof.Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Ghana, added his voice to the holistic education needed for all and sundry in the country, particularly, Presbyterians.

We want anyone who passes through Presbyterian schools to be educated highly intellectually…you can get all the best classes, for us, you are not educated if you are not educated holistically in your head for knowledge, in your heart for issues of morality and your hands for work, he emphasised.

He mentioned that the values of Presbyterians such as quality leadership, discipline, sound moral principles, integrity should never be compromised but be maintained and enhanced by all.