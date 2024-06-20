The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, has suggested that Richard Jakpa’s motive for requesting a private meeting with the Attorney-General via WhatsApp was to persuade him not to prosecute him.

This issue became a focal point during Jakpa’s cross-examination by the DPP at the High Court on Thursday, June 20.

During the proceedings, the DPP questioned Jakpa, who is on trial alongside the Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, about his intentions for seeking a private discussion with the Attorney-General.

“That was the main reason, from what you have told this court, why you wanted to have a private discussion with him,” she said.

In response, Mr Jakpa denied this, asserting that his objective was merely to explain his innocence to the Attorney-General.

The businessman elaborated, telling the packed courtroom presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe that he sought the meeting to urge the Attorney-General to cease abusing his discretionary powers in a capricious, whimsical, and vindictive manner against innocent Ghanaians.

He emphasised that his intention was not to evade prosecution but to address what he perceived as unjust treatment.

“Because deep within me and with the knowledge of the ambulance project, I was 100 per cent convinced that I was innocent and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was innocent and the only person that had a case to answer if there was any financial loss at all was Dr Sylvester Anemana, so I saw it as a responsibility to request the meeting to put the case and the facts before him and appeal to his conscience to do what is right,” he said.

ALSO READ: