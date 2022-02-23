General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has taken a swipe at the majority in parliament for their request for a probe into former president John Atta Mills’ death.

According to him, whoever is making the request may be hallucinating and needs to be examined by a Psychiatrist.

Four members of the Majority in Parliament, led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, have filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

But speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, General Mosquito believed it is just a diversionary tactic by the Majority to set an agenda for the media in discussing the issue while neglecting important matters of state.

“The cause of Mills’ death is already contained in available medical records, and therefore, I deem the move by the four Majority MPs as unnecessary…it is just a diversionary tactic by the majority to sway the public from their incompetence and the mismanagement of the economy,” he added.