A former Sekyere Afram Plains District Chief Executive (DCE) under the Mahama administration, Fuseini Donkor, has urged the public to disregard reports that Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo is his crush.



Mr Fuseini on Valentine’s Day posted on Facebook “Happy Valentine’s Day to my latest crush in NPP now. Talk of stubborn cat.” which was backed by Miss Safo’s photo with love and flower emojis.



But according to him, the post was a mere sarcasm, considering the controversies her absenteeism for parliamentary duties for some time now has generated.



“I made this post not long after Michael Okyere Baafi said she was sabotaging the government. So I was just rubbing it in. It was mere sarcasm so I can’t fathom why it has generated these mixed reactions,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.



Mr Fuseini stated he has no personal relationship with the lawmaker nor have they met before.



“I don’t have her contact, I have never met her but the only thing she might have seen is my photo. She is not even my friend on Facebook so I’m sure even if she will see it, somebody would have to send a screenshot to her,” he stated.

READ ALSO:



The absence of the MP has raised concerns among the rank-and-file of the party, amidst calls for her dismissal.



A Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, had accused his colleague of sabotaging government business.



Polster and editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has asked the party to dismiss madam Safo.



However, Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has explained that Adwoa Safo’s children had an issue that required her attention, hence her long absence from parliamentary duties.

Play the audio above: