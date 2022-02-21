The election of polling station executives for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has been postponed until February 25, 2022.

The election was originally scheduled to take place from February 19, 2022.

Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, explained that the postponement would make it easier for party members, who want to run for polling station positions, to participate.

The opening of nomination for polling station elections has been characterised by confusion and in some instances, chaos, as aspirants accuse some party executives of hoarding nomination forms.

Manhyia North, Kwadaso, Asante-Mampong and Kumawu are some of the constituencies hit with widespread confusion.

But in an interview, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, said challenges associated with the ongoing exercise are being addressed.

“I have received a lot of petitions from some of the constituencies with concerns like; we don’t get nomination forms, we are looking for forms and stuff,” he said.

According to him, additional nomination forms have been received from the National Headquarters for onward distribution to the various Constituency Election Committees.

He said this, and an extension of the date for the polling station elections to February 25, 2022, will help address the concerns of aspirants.

“We called the Election Committee people. Some of them told us the forms we gave them were not enough. I called to national for the General Secretary also to bring me some forms. The Regional Secretary, Lawyer Kwame Adom-Appiah, at the moment has given a communique to all the election committees in the constituency; Constituency Election Committee to come to the region, to come and pick the forms.

“So we have instructed that the Ashanti Region, our polling station elections would start from 25th February 2022, so that even if we can’t solve all the problems, we can solve the majority of the problems.”

Meanwhile, Mr Antwi-Boasiako has appealed to members of the Constituency Election Committees to give a level-playing field to all aspirants as he assures of a free and fair process.

“We would try to make it fair as much as possible. We are still talking to the Election Committee in various constituencies for them to make it fair for everybody,” he said.