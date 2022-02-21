Gospel musician Empress Gifty has finally revealed why she is all over with regards to her music career in recent years.

According to her, she wouldn’t have been active in the music sphere if not for the freedom that her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye gives her.

She explained that, unlike her past relationships where she was being monitored and tracked by her exes, Mr Hopeson gives her the ultimate space she needs to concentrate on her craft.

In an interview on Asempa FM‘s weekend entertainment show dubbed Tete a Tete, the gospel veteran said her freedom ticket has gone a long way to add up to her physical beauty.

Because I have my freedom; freedom to operate in any area. I don’t have anyone asking me ‘where are you?’ or accuse me saying ‘the place is quite’ or others such as ‘I want to see you on video call’. Its been a while I heard that, she told host Kweku Adu Kumi.

Talking further, Empress Gifty asked her followers to understand that celebrities also go through relationship problems and such issues could affect their craft.

Its not about maturity or educational background. Its part of humanity so when you get to that level where you don’t carry someone with such wisdom you’ll explode. When you have someone who gives you that freedom ticket you are free to go and you go far, she climaxed her statement.

The couple married privately in Tema on December 28, 2019, making Gifty a wife for the second time after her over 10 years marital relationship with Prophet Prince Elisha Osei turned sour.

The gospel artiste had denied being in a relationship with her now-husband until their marriage was made public.

