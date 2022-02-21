Two persons died in the early hours of Sunday after fire swept through Railway Line, a slum near Circle in Accra.

The fire which started around 3 am destroyed several wooden structures.

A statement issued by the Ghana National Fire Service said it took six fire tenders almost four hours to douse the fire.

“The firefighters managed to salvage the Ghamot Assembly Plant, surrounding buildings and a major part of the slum,” the statement said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.