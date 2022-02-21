Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has made some revelations about his personal life and struggles.

Jim Iyke, in an interview with one Chude Jideonwo, revealed that he’s had a failed marriage that no one knows.



He also mentioned that he has three children and has sometime in his life cried because he failed woefully in every business.



He said: “I’ve had a failed marriage nobody knows, I have three beautiful kids. I hate to be figured out, once you figure me out, I have nothing else to offer.



“So, that’s the potency in it; I refuse to be figured out or tamed. For a long time, every business I involved myself failed woefully.”

Watch the full interview in the video below: