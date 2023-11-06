The National Media Commission (NMC) has asked Authentic Media Company Limited, operators of Power FM, to issue an apology to Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice-President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an official letter addressed to the Chief Executive of the media house, signed by its Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, the NMC condemned the station’s use of gender-based insults targeted at the Second Lady.

According to the NMC, there was also an attempt to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension.

The NMC criticised the presenter’s involvement, stating that rather than moderating, he seemed to encourage the offensive conduct.

In view of this, the NMC has instructed the media house to offer an apology to Samira Bawumia and the Fulani Community and extend same to the Ghanaian public whose sensitivities were affected by the broadcast.

They have requested that the media house provide evidence of compliance before November 11, 2023.

“On Wednesday November 1, 2023, you allowed your station, Power FM, to be used as the medium for gender-based insult on H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia in a perverted and debased broadcast that also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension.”

“Such behaviour has no place in our search for national cohesion, peace and development,” an excerpt of the letter said.