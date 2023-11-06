Ghanaian rapper, DarkoVibes has set the record straight regarding his involvement with the renowned music group, La Meme Gang.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Monday, he said he remains an integral part of the group.

There were rumours that, DarkoVibes had left the group. This gained momentum when he did not perform with La Meme Gang at the Tidal Rave music festival at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel over the weekend.

But DarkoVibes reaffirmed his allegiance to the group even though he is focused on promoting his brand.

In a show of loyalty, DarkoVibes even revealed a tattoo of the La Meme Gang logo on his body.

“I have La Meme tattooed on my skin. If there were any issues, I would cover it. But it’s still here, and there is no problem” he stated.

According to him, while they often collaborate as a collective, each member of the ‘gang’ is also actively engaged in solo projects to build their brands.

DarkoVibes said they hope to reach international heights, including winning Grammy Awards and performing in stadiums and arenas.

DarkoVibes is currently promoting his new 17-track album dubbed: ButiFly.

