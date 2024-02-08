An independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for the ongoing economic crisis.

Mr. Kyerematen argued that, as a key figure in Cabinet, Dr. Bawumia is intricately involved in decision-making and cannot distance himself from the nation’s economic challenges.

Contrary to claims that Vice President lacks significant influence, Mr. Kyerematen draws parallels between past administrations, noting how former President J.E. Atta-Mills empowered his Vice President, John Dramani Mahama, to lead initiatives.

Similarly, President Akufo-Addo has entrusted Dr. Bawumia with significant responsibilities.

Acknowledging his own involvement in economic mismanagement during his tenure as Trade Minister until his resignation in September 2023, Mr. Kyerematen stressed his capacity as a catalyst for change despite past mistakes.

As the leader of the Movement for Change, Mr. Kyerematen noted that, governments are not solely controlled by ministers but by the executive authority at the highest level, making it impossible for Bawumia to shirk complete accountability.

“There’s no doubt about that, how is it even possible to deny that you have been a minister and say that you are not part of a system? But that is not the case, you are talking about being a minister, governments are not run by ministers. It’s about the executive authority at the highest level. You provide the direction as a minister.”

“This theory that if you are vice president you don’t have the leverage to do anything, that is not true. In the case of late former President J.E Mills, literally gave everything to then vice president Mahama, every opportunity to lead processes. It is the same thing, President Akufo-Addo has also given the vice president [Dr Bawumia] every opportunity to lead processes of governance” he said in an interview on Citi TV, on February 7, 2024.

