The Ministry of Interior has renewed curfew in Bunkpurugu and its surroundings in the North East Region through an Executive Instrument.

This decision comes in response to recurring clashes among factions in Bunkpurugu, leading to loss of lives and property damage.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, February 6, signed by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, the government appealed to residents to prioritise peace and resort to non-violent methods to resolve conflicts.

“The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu township and its environs in the North East Region from 8:00pm to 6:00am, effective Tuesday, February 6.”

Furthermore, a complete prohibition is imposed on the possession of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon by individuals within the Bunkpurugu township and adjacent areas.

“Government continues to urge chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.”

