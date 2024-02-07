The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has refuted claims of his involvement in the decisions made by Black Stars coaches.

Mr Okraku addressed these allegations during a press conference held in Kumasi on Wednesday February 7, 2024

Under the current leadership, the football administration has faced criticism for purportedly hindering coaches from fully exercising their authority in player selections.

This criticism gained traction after CK Akonnor, the former Black Stars coach, disclosed in an interview with Joy FM that, he did not have the final authority over player call-ups.

Akonnor stated, “This is common knowledge. Many people talk without understanding what was happening behind the scenes. Aside from dealing with Covid, managing player call-ups was a challenge.”

He further elaborated, “Having complete control over player selection was always an issue. There were instances where I felt frustrated and hesitant to call up certain players. There came a point where I contemplated not calling up Emmanuel Lomotey anymore.”

In response to the alleged interference, Okraku said he did not interfere in the work of former Black Stars coaches.

“I did not interfere with Charles Akonnor’s work, nor did I intervene in Otto Addo’s or Chris Hughton’s,” stated the FA President.

He emphasized, “Our operations are transparent, visible to everyone. We all witness it.”

Chris Hughton, who served as head coach of the Black Stars, was dismissed following the team’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage, securing only two points.

