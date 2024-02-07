Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku has expressed disappointment in the Black Stars inability to clinch the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

During a press briefing held in Kumasi, Okraku deliberated on the team’s efforts, acknowledging the substantial investment of energy and resources into the tournament, which regrettably did not culminate in victory.

“Our ambition, our aspiration was to triumphantly bring the cup back home. Despite our best endeavours, this aspiration remains unfulfilled, and our disappointment is profound,” Okraku lamented.

Nonetheless, Okraku retained a positive outlook concerning the future of Ghanaian football, outlining the GFA’s introspective measures and pivotal decisions aimed at enhancing the sport’s landscape within the country.

“Administrative and technical deliberations have prompted a reassessment of our collective efforts. We’ve scrutinized policies geared towards rekindling national fervour and prestige,” Okraku elucidated.

The Black Stars suffered a group phase exit after finishing 3rd in Group B with two points. It makes it the second consecutive time the Black Stars have failed to progress beyond the group stage of the AFCON.

Following the horrible performance of the team, Chris Hughton, who was the head coach has been shown the exit.

