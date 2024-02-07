President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has voiced his firm determination for the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA.

The powerhouse of West African football currently holds three points in Group I, with a victory against Madagascar and a loss against Comoros.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ event in Kumasi, Okraku emphasized the significance of the Black Stars’ participation in every World Cup.

He committed to putting forth every effort to ensure Ghana’s presence at the World Cup.

“I want our Black Stars to grace every global mundial whenever the opportunity arises,” Okraku stated.

“I urge you to rally behind us as we strive to qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Together, with your unwavering support, we will achieve this goal,” he added.

In the meantime, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively seeking a new coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the team’s underwhelming performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

