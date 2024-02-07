Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has set ambitious goals for his administration, expressing his desire for Ghana to win both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi today, Okraku addressed concerns regarding the Black Stars disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament.

Despite high hopes for their fifth continental title, the team faced elimination in the group phase after finishing third with only two points.

Undeterred by criticism, Okraku reiterated his commitment to leading the Black Stars to success in both AFCON and the World Cup during his tenure as GFA president.

“I want to win the AFCON, I want to win the World Cup, I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself. This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members” he said.

Mr. Okraku also emphasized plans to elevate the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence to international standards, aiming to make it a prestigious facility in the global football community.

“I want to position the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence very well and make it an enviable international standard,” he added.

The Black Stars have struggled to secure victories in recent AFCON tournaments in Cameroon and Ivory Coast under Okraku’s leadership.

Similarly, their performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar saw them exiting the tournament at the group stage with only three points.

