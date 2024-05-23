Global Afropop superstar Yemi Alade has released a new single, “Tomorrow”— an upbeat track that speaks on the importance of the gift of tomorrow and its promise for a better day.

This new uplifting, Yasso-produced single laced with vibrant energy and positivity is the first single off Yemi’s upcoming tenth body of work set for release in 2024.

Ahead of the release, Yemi says, “Tomorrow is a timeless piece that honours the aspirations of the future and the ongoing pursuit of turning them into achievements. This is a dedication to all those envisioning brighter days, serving as an anthem for champions.”

Yemi Alade revealed that the new album will be a cocktail of different genres with multiple flavours designed to appeal to every single music lover from any corner of the world.

“I created this album with the sole purpose of creating music I grew up loving and the variety I have grown to love now. I was inspired by the core African music of Highlife and different genres that got us excited as Africans.” She said.

Yemi Alade started the year 2024 on a big note – performing at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony.

Her upcoming album will add to her stellar discography and her global domination. She is also set to headline her show in Zenith, Paris – La Villete, France on 21st September 2024 alongside her African Train Band.

About Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian singer/songwriter with many talents that include being an actress and an all-round entertainer. In 2023, she scooped The Best Music Video award for “Baddie” at the inaugural Trace Awards. Yemi Alade also won MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.

Her discography includes ‘Mamapiano’ EP (2023), ‘African Baddie’ (2022), ‘Queendoncom’ (2021), ‘Empress’ (2020), ‘Woman of Steel’ (2019), ‘Black Magic & Deluxe Version’ (2017), ‘Mama Afrique EP’ (2017), ‘Mama Africa – The Diary of an African Woman’ (2016) and ‘King of Queens’ (2014). Yemi was also featured in Beyoncé’s compilation album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ on “Don’t Jealous Me”.

Yemi Alade is the first African female Afro Pop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single “Johnny”, which is also one of the most viewed music videos from Africa.

In 2020, she became a UNDP Goodwill ambassador, adding to her long list of responsibilities which includes her own charity James and Helen PathWay Foundation.

