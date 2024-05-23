Nigeria’s National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced the Federal Government’s approval of a new regulation prohibiting the depiction of money rituals and the glamorization of vices in Nigerian films.

This decision was disclosed by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, during a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu State.

Dr. Husseini highlighted the urgent need for these regulations, stating, “Today, we are facing an industry emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all parents, guardians, and stakeholders.”

He emphasized that the measures are aimed at sanitizing the Nigerian film industry by reducing the promotion of harmful behaviours and practices.

The new regulation, officially titled the “Prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion and Glamorization display in Movies, Musical Videos and Skits Regulations 2024,” was approved by the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

This approval is in accordance with section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004.

The regulation extends beyond money rituals to include a ban on the display and promotion of tobacco, nicotine products, and other crimes in films, musical videos, and skits.

The initiative to include these elements in the regulation was initiated by Dr. Husseini’s predecessor, who recognized the detrimental impact of such portrayals on society, especially the youth.

“When my predecessor approached the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, on the need to make a subsidiary legislation to curtail the display of smoking in Nigerian movies, he saw the need to include money rituals,” Dr. Husseini explained.

The inclusion of ritual killings and other crimes aims to further clean up the content produced by Nollywood, ensuring it does not negatively influence viewers.

The event in Enugu saw the participation of film producers, directors, actors, and leaders of various guilds and associations from across Nigeria.

Their presence underscores the importance of this regulation and the collaborative effort needed to implement it effectively. Stakeholders were urged to embrace these changes and work together to promote a healthier, more responsible film industry.

With these new regulations, the NFVCB aims to foster a film industry that not only entertains but also upholds social responsibility.

The ban on money rituals and the glamorization of vices is expected to influence the types of stories told in Nigerian films, promoting positive values and discouraging harmful behaviours.