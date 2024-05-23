Over the past week or so, Apple Music has slowly unveiled the titles included in its list of the “100 best albums.”

Today, the top 10 albums were revealed, with Miss Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill claiming the No. 1 spot.

Rounding out the top five are Michael Jackson’s Thriller; The Beatles’ Abbey Road; Prince’s Purple Rain; and Frank Ocean’s Blonde.

The top 10 also includes Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life; Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version); Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black; Nirvana’s Nevermind; and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

In all honestly, it’s a pretty safe top 10, especially considering the drama that unfolded when Apple unveiled picks 11-20 and slotted Adele’s 21 at No. 15 and Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 18 — ahead of albums like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, The Beatles’ Revolver, Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, and Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue.

Lists are very much subjective and designed to rouse a reaction.

Personally, I think albums like Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (#11), Joni Mitchell’s Blue (#16), and The Clash’s London Calling (#35) are much too low.

The list also lacks albums from Stooges, Leonard Cohen, Fiona Apple, Sly Stone, Slayer, The Police, and Paul Simon (plus Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly) in favour of newer artists like Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and Kacey Musgraves.

But lists are very much subjective and designed to rouse a reaction (for context: here's our top 100 albums of all-time list published in 2022).

A couple of other quick stats: Five artists have multiple entries on Apple’s top 100: Radiohead (Kid A, OK Computer); Stevie Wonder (Innervisions, Songs in the Key of Life); Beyoncé (Beyoncé, Lemonade); Prince (Sign O’The Times, Purple Rain); and The Beatles (Revolver, Abbey Road). The newest album included on the list? If you don’t count 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which was released in October 2023, then that accolade goes to SZA’s SOS, which arrived in December 2022.

According to Apple, the list was crafted by “a team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world we live and listen in.”

Anyhow, check out the full top 100 below, and read more about each selection here.

Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums

100. Body Talk – Robyn

99. Hotel California – The Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

97. Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine

96. Pure Heroine – Lorde

95. Confessions – USHER

94. Untrue – Burial

93. A Seat at the Table – Solange

92. Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael

90. Back in Black – AC/DC

89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga

88. I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone

87. Blue Lines – Massive Attack

86. My Life – Mary J Blige

85. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

84. Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg

83. Horses – Patti Smith

82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

81. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

80. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

79. Norman F****** Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

77. Like A Prayer – Madonna

76. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

75. Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Eliott

74. Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

73. Aja – Steely Dan

72. SOS – SZA

71. Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk

70. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

69. Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Metallica

68. Is this It – The Strokes

67. Dummy – Portishead

66. The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths

65. 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul

64. Baduizm – Erykah Badu

63. Are You Experienced? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac

61. Love Deluxe – Sade

60. The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) – Velvet Underground & Nico

59. AM – Arctic Monkeys

58. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory – Oasis

57. Voodoo – D’Angelo

56. Disintegration (Remastered) – The Cure

55. ANTI – Rihanna

54. A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

53. Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster) – The Rolling Stones

52. Appetite for Destruction – Guns ‘N Roses

51. Sign O’The Times – Prince

50. Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster) – Kate Bush

49. The Joshua Tree – U2

48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

47. Take Care (Deluxe Version) – Drake

46. Exodus ((2013 Remaster) – Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. Homogenic – Björk

44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads

42. Control – Janet Jackson

41. Aquemini – OutKast

40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin

39. Illmatic – Nas

38. Tapestry – Carole King

37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) [Expanded Edition] – Wu-Tang Clan

36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé

35. London Calling – The Clash

34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy

33. Kid A – Radiohead

32. Ready to Die (The Remaster) – Notorious B.I.G.

31. Jagged Little Pill (Remastered) – Alanis Morissette

30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest

28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) – David Bowie

23. Discovery – Daft Punk

22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

21. Revolver – The Beatles

20. Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

19. The Chronic – Dr. Dre

18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

17. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

16. Blue – Joni Mitchell

15. 21 – Adele

14. Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan

13. The Blueprint – Jay-Z

12. OK Computer – Radiohead

11. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

09. Nevermind – Nirvana

08. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

07. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar

06. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

05. Blonde – Frank Ocean

04. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

03. Abbey Road – The Beatles

02. Thriller – Michael Jackson

01. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill