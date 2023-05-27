Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has shared a funny incident he experienced on a flight to Europe with Emirates airline.

Due to his small stature, the flight crew mistook him for a child, leading to some amusing mix-ups.

In an interview on Wontumi TV, the star actor and businessman recounted how a flight attendant handed him crayons and a colouring book, assuming he was a child.

Dabo found this case of mistaken identity incredibly amusing and couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

However, the hilarity didn’t end there for Dabo. To add to the amusement, he was served children’s food instead of the usual adult meal.

The actor explained that it was an honest mistake made by the flight attendant, who apologised profusely once he informed them of the misunderstanding. Dabo took the entire incident in good spirits, finding the whole situation comical.

As Dabo’s story quickly spread across social media, it left netizens in stitches. People teased the actor and flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks.

Yaw Dabo’s hilarious Airport run: From Europe to Ghana

Yaw Dabo wants partnership deal with Real Madrid and football agent Jorge Mendes for…

Yaw Dabo lights up social media in interview after Real Madrid-Man City CL draw