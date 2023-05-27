Former King Faisal midfielder, Yusif Chibsah, has disclosed how Alhaji Grusah, who is the owner of the club, discovered a Hearts of Oak official had bribed the playing body to lose a game.

Chibsah, speaking to Joy Sports, said rumours began to circulate during a match between King Faisal and Hearts of Oak about how some players were being paid inducements to purposefully lose the game.

According to him, Alhaji Grusah contacted one of the alleged bribed players and called an official from Hearts of Oak from a public phone booth together.

During the call, Grusah directed the player to notify the Hearts of Oak official that he had not yet received his money for the said act.

Yusif Chibsah

“Alhaji called one of the players and went with the player to the stationary phone booth and called an official of Hearts of Oak and told the player to tell the man he had not received the money that was shared for the players,” Chibsah said.

The official, on the other end, directed the player to go see a certain individual in order to receive his share of the money.

“The official just gave himself out when he said, ‘go and see this person.’ There and then Alhaji Grusah said, he was the mafia chairman,” Chibsah added.

“Forget about his educational background. If Alhaji Grusah had higher education, he would have been one of the best administrators because he was highly intelligent,” Chibsah added.