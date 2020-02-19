Police officers of the Railway District Police Station in Accra have resolved to rehabilitate the Railway District Police Station to effectively render services to communities in and around Accra Central.

Narrating what motivated the police officers to rehabilitate the building, DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante said the stressful nature of the job coupled with the uncomfortable conditions suffered by inmates at the station’s cells forced them to rehabilitate the police station.

“The nature of the police station was nothing to write home about and it was really affecting our work, not getting a place to even sit in the police cells was so worrying, and so there was the need for us to create an enabling environment,” he said.

Speaking on the social discussion segment of Adom FM’s morning show dubbed, ‘Y’asem Nie,’ DSP Asante said, he first wrote a letter to the then district police commander who supported the initiative.

“When I wrote a letter to the then commander, he immediately responded and sent it to the police headquarters which supported through various means. The leadership of the police service really cares about the welfare of police officers and I am very grateful for their support,” he said.

He further said apart from the support provided by the leadership of the police service and some companies, people of low living standard also contributed in their little way to the rehabilitation of the police station.

To him, the rehabilitation of the police station will further strengthen law and order as well as help provide better security for communities around the police station.

DSP Asante appealed to the public for support in rehabilitating the police station into a multipurpose facility.

The ongoing rehabilitation of the police station is 10 per cent complete.