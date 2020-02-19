Supporters Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones, claims former head trainer of the club, Kim Grant allegedly collapsed their U-20 side, the Auroras team.

The former Charlton Athletic star took over the club in November 2018, replacing Seth Hoffman as head coach of the club.

With the supporters expecting much from Mr Grant, the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season was truncated due to the airing of the ‘Number 12’ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that uncovered rot in football the country and brought football activities to a standstill.

However, after losing to Berekum Chelsea in the match-day one of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium, management of the club sacked the former Elmina Sharks technical director.

Edward Nii Odoom was named as an interim coach following Mr Grant’s exit.

The former Tema Youth head trainer has come under pressure for the club’s inconsistent performance.

The capital-based club are occupying the 7th position with 15 points.

According to Mr Jones, the management of the club is failing to give the necessary support they gave to Mr Grant to Mr Odoom.

He further added that some management members are interested in seeing the coach fail.

“Kim Grant had the support of management from day one he was appointed,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Supporters PRO

“For me, when he [Edward Nii Odoom] is given the needed support he will succeed. Kim Grant [allegedly] collapsed our Auroras team but he still had the backing of the management.

“This is a coach who stays at Tema but drives to Accra every day to make sure the team succeeds so why don’t you give him the needed support?.

“I don’t know why some management members want to see Nii Odoom fail. This is pathetic and must stop,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Karela United in the match-day 11 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League today.