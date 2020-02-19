Thomas Partey displayed a top-class performance as Atletico Madrid claimed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League (CL) Round of 16.

The Spanish La Liga side welcomed the six times Champions League winners to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening.

Atleti held their nerve till the final whistle after Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute strike.

The Ghanaian midfielder played the entire minutes of the game.

Partey had 53 touches, 26 accurate passes (72.2%), two key passes and three successful long balls from seven.

Offense wise, he had three total shots and two successful dribbles from two attempts.

On the defensive side, the Atleti academy graduate won seven of 10 ground duels, three of three aerial duels and also made one interception and five tackles.

The return leg takes place at Anfield on March 11.

Atletico will now turn their attention to La Liga where they host Villarreal on Sunday.