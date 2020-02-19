Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Konlaabig Rasheed, has given the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Bono Regional Communication Team, a three -day ultimatum to retract some allegations leveled against him.

The Regional Secretariat of the NDC at a press conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 disclosed 47 motorcycles, which were meant for onward distribution to Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, were rather sold out to officers by Mr Konlaabig.

At this function, the NDC Regional Communications Officer alleged that Mr Konlaabig, informed these officers that they will have to pay GH₵800.00 each before the motorcycle would be given to them; a strict condition that he insisted must be followed before any officer could take his motorcycle.

Agitated by the allegations he described as false, Mr Konlaabig at a press conference in Sunyani demanded an unqualified apology and retraction of the said comments.

“The press release was not published on an official letterhead of the party and I wish to ascertain the validity of the press conference. Should the party have ties with the said release they should come out to denounce this release or accordingly be ready to face the law,” he said.

He said “the motorbikes were not for sale as claimed by the NDC regional Communications Director and no brand new motorbike could be sold at GH¢800.00.”

“The amount of money being paid by the 29 Municipal /Districts of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo region was GH¢880.00 and not GH¢800.00 as stated by the NDC Regional Communications Director.

“Then again, the GH¢880.00 charge from the Municipal /District Directors was meant for the transportation, assembly and registration of the 47 motorbikes and not for my personal gain,” Mr Konlaabig clarified.

According to him, the said amount was to be paid from the Municipal /District’s impress and not the Director’s pockets.