Rapper Yaa Pono, also known with his stage name Ponobiom, says he hates the act of some musicians spewing falsehood and disrespecting other artistes in the entertainment circles.

In an interview on Adom TV, monitored by Adomonline.com, the Amen hitmaker said though every musician is entitled to their opinion, it doesn’t permit them to degrade other music genres.

Ponobiom recalled his friction with Shatta Wale and his team in Cape Coast, which resulted into one of the hottest feuds in the history of Ghana, to buttress his point about putting people in their spot when he has to.

According to him, the rap culture must be accorded the maximum respect because the hip-life genre forms the soul of Ghana’s music presently.

MORE:

When I had a conflict with Shatta Wale, it brought many issues in Ghana and I admitted it as a rapper and I took my right to call but looking at this one it’s still a song so its not something I will take serious.

I don’t take it serious but if you stand somewhere and degrade the culture, I won’t like that… not just me but everyone… we all want Ghana to move forward, he told Sister Sandy.

Yaa Pono is currently promoting his new song dubbed Defreeze.