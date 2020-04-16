Three organisations, Ghana Islamic Society for Education, Reformation Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and Al-Rayan International School have jointly donated 175 boxes of relief items to the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

According to them, the items are to be distributed to the vulnerable and needy in the constituency as Accra faces lockdown restrictions.

The group, all based in the municipality had the following in each box: rice ,oil, tomato paste, sardines, spaghetti, salt, bar soaps, and washing powder.

The team was led by Mr Safwan Wolley, President of the NGO and his vice Mr Nouhad Kalmoni.

Also present were Mr Abdul Rashid Korsinah, Mr Mohammed Shaweddfy and Mr Khaled Saleh.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah thanked them for reaching out to the Assembly at this crucial time and assured them that the items will be shared to the needy and vulnerable.

She also took the opportunity to appeal to benevolent organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the Assembly as it has a huge number of needy persons to take care of.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Social Welfare, Environmental, and Nadmo directors were all present to support the MCE in receiving the items.