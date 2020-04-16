Comic Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku, has replied a fan who asked him when he became a musician after he released his latest track on social media.

A snippet of the song titled ‘Lighter’ has been making rounds on social media platforms and received fair reviews from some Ghanaians.

But some social media users are not happy about the song with some asking if he [Bukom Banku] is indeed a real musician.

A fan, who sees Bukom Banku’s song as whack, asked when the latter became a musician.

But Banku in his response to the fan said he became a musician years before venturing into boxing.

Am a musician before I come to boxing bro compare me to @KSIOlajidebt https://t.co/pf2qgM9gBg — Bukom Bankugh (@bukombanku4545) April 14, 2020

Bukom Banku prides himself as a multi-talented person and says it’s hard to begrudge him for espousing his versatile status.

He is often associated with boxing but has in the past proved to have an appreciable level of talent in music and acting.

His boxing record stands at 29 victories from 30 bouts of which 21 are knockouts.