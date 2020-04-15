Actress Fella Makafui sent straight shots to Sister Derby in her latest ‘Over’ song which has got her trending at peak on Twitter.

Many fans were disappointed after the song dropped because they expected more than she delivered; the Yolo actress barely said more than four sentences in the song.

What many heard in the loop was Fella jabbing Sister Derby urging her to come for Medikal if he belongs to her.

“If it’s yours come collect” the verse dared the Uncle Obama hitmaker.

Watch the video which has since garnered over 13k in less than 24 hours.