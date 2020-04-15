Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has broken her silence regarding whether she is pregnant or not.

There were reports that she was pregnant before getting married to rapper, Medikal. Some even claimed the pregnancy was a conduit to pin him down.

It would be recalled that their wedding took place on March 7, 2020 and attracted many celebrities such as Shatta Wale and Afia Schwar.

But, speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, she said Ghanaians like talking and should wait for some weeks and observe if she is pregnant or not.

Listen to audio below: