Ghanaian actress and media personality, Xandy Kamel, has recounted mistakes she believes contributed to her failed marriage with her ex-husband, King Kaninja.

The duo tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on May 14, 2020.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Miss Kamel indicated there were a lot of red flags prior to the marriage.

However, she was optimistic things will turn around for the better over time but bowed out when she could no longer bear the troubles.

“I went into marriage because I fancied the couple goals people in love serve and the kind of bond they exhibit so six months after dating my ex-husband, we got married.

“I believe I did not take time to know him better as I did in previous relationships. I won’t blame him for everything that happened because I believe about 30% was also my fault,” she said on M’ashyase3 show.

Despite the disappointment and heartbreak, the actress indicated she has learnt a lot which will inform her next relationship or marriage.

“I am no longer going in for a broke guy. He must be able to take care of me and I will even make sure I check the details of his bank account,” she said amidst laughter.

