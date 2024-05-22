World Rugby has proudly announced the selection of Nigerian Princess Alban Ugonwaezeh-Agugo for the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme for 2024 and 2025. This prestigious program aims to elevate the visibility of female leaders within the rugby community and accelerate the development of the women’s and girls’ game, in the lead-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Princess Ugonwaezeh-Agugo, 37, hails from Adazi-Nnukwu, Anaocha LGA in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is one of only four individuals selected from Africa and one of 25 chosen globally by World Rugby to participate in this groundbreaking initiative. Joining her from Africa are Ingrid Sibusisiwe Mangcu from South Africa, Nour Khaled from Tunisia, and Menna Sedky from Egypt.

Participants in the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme will gain access to top-tier learning opportunities through the Capgemini University. Each scholar will be paired with a mentor appointed by World Rugby as well as a Capgemini coach. Additionally, they are eligible to apply for an extra discretionary grant of up to £5,000 to support their development and learning.

An excited Princess Ugonwaezeh-Agugo shared her enthusiasm with NRFF media, stating, “This is a significant achievement for Nigeria, and it will help inspire other women to reach for the sky. I am really excited about this program because it means so much to me and for the growth of the game in my locality and Nigeria at large. I hope I can bring whatever I learn back home and implement it to foster the development of rugby in the country.”

Earlier this year, Princess Ugonwaezeh-Agugo was awarded a similar scholarship by Rugby Africa to study Sports Management at the Lunex University of Luxembourg. This accolade marked the first time a Nigerian received such recognition from Rugby Africa, highlighting her pioneering role in advancing the sport within her country.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ademola Are, the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) is opening new opportunities for Nigerians to embrace rugby and encouraging greater female participation in the sport. The federation’s efforts are paving the way for the next generation of female leaders in rugby, ensuring the sport’s growth and development across Nigeria and beyond.

Princess Ugonwaezeh-Agugo’s selection for this international program not only brings honor to Nigeria but also underscores the country’s potential to produce world-class talent and leaders in the sport of rugby. As she prepares to embark on this journey, the entire nation watches with pride and anticipation, eager to see the positive impact she will make on the global stage and back home.

