Rapper-turned-pastor, Yaw Siki, says women who are true Christians seeking to enter the kingdom of God in their afterlife should avoid wearing trousers.

According to him, wearing trousers is not from God.

He made this assertion on social media, adding that, wearing trousers promote the sexual immoral agenda, which is being set up by Satan.

Yaw Siki, therefore, advised women in the Christian faith to desist from such by dressing to cover their body well.

MORE:

He wrote:

The Holy Spirit we have in Jesus Christ will not lead women to wear trousers, it is not from God. The devil is using it to promote His sexual immoral agenda; please put it aside and dress to cover your body well.

Meanwhile, some of his followers believed the rapper had been brainwashed to believe the lies.