Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has cautioned all Christian bodies to engage in advocacies against Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ+) in the country.

According to him, Christians intensifying advocacies against LGBTQ+ will help protect and deter people from involving themselves in such acts.

“We can also have the Christian communities in Ghana also advocating and protecting such people and taking them out of that practice they are involved in. A lot of these things happened in secondary school, especially among the girls,” he said.

In a discussion on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Opoku mentioned that fighting against LGBTQ+ in the country should not be the duty of the government only but rather, Christian bodies and other institutions should be involved.

“If it is about advocacy, we can find other ways of trying to do it. It shouldn’t just be about the law. It shouldn’t just be about parliament saying that we have passed the bill so we want to curb it,” he stressed.

“If we pass the bill and we don’t do our work well if churches do not intensify advocacies if chiefs do not involve themselves, and we do not continue to educate Ghanaians, how these people operate isn’t in the open but rather they will begin to operate with their people privately,” Mr Opoku added.

Additionally, he stated that the culture of Ghanaians frowns on activities in line with LGBTQ+, therefore, it must not be entertained.

“For us, our culture is who we are, our chieftaincy activities, and how we do our things frown on LGBTQ+ activities,” he noted.