Renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, finds herself in the headlines once again, but this time it is due to a group of women who assert that she is their family member.

In a heartfelt video shared on blogger Tosinsilverdam’s page, an emotional woman can be seen shedding tears as she speaks.

Accompanied by an interpreter, the women passionately expressed their quest to locate Mercy Johnson and her brother, Daniel Johnson.

The interpreter appealed to Mercy Johnson and her sibling and urged them to show compassion and reunite with their long-lost family members.

The heartfelt plea from these women has garnered attention and sparked curiosity among fans and the public alike.

Many are now awaiting a response or clarification from Mercy Johnson regarding these claims of kinship.