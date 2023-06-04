George Krobea Asante, Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, has been honored with an honorary doctorate degree by Elohim Theological College and Seminary.

The award, according to the College, is to appreciate his selfless stewardship to the nation as former Presiding Member for Birim North District Assembly, Assembly man for Akoase Ahenbronum for two consecutive terms, Head of Corporate Communications for Metro Mass Transit Ltd and Deputy National Communications Director for the NPP.

The Elohim Theological College and Seminary appreciated his efforts in helping to transform Ghana and for the many lives he has positively impacted in the period under review.

Accompanying him were his colleague and friend, Mr Asiedu Kokuro, Deputy National Communications Director for NPP, his mother, Madam Margaret Pokuaa, siblings Mrs Vida Owusu Asante, Fred Nyarko and a host of loved ones.

Mr. George Ayisi Boateng, former Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, was also honoured for his immense contributions to Ghana’s growth and development.

He is grateful to Elohim Theological College and Seminary and all those personalities who were there to grace the occasion.

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party who has been supportive all these years of his journey through the political landscape.

Again, he also thanked Dr. Charles Dwamena (Dr. China), the National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party as well as the entire National Leadership of the party for their massive support since his appointment as the Deputy National Communications Director.

Lastly, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his uncle, Mr. Antwi Gyamfi, former Board Chairman of Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Lawyer Bennet Boakye, former MD for Metro Mass Transit Ltd and Mr. Albert Adu – Boahen, MD for Metro Mass Transit Ltd.

He concluded by also thanking the Management Team and the entire staff of Metro Mass Transit Ltd for their massive support.