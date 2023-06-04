Daniel and Jocelyn Chayah, the viral TikTok couple, known as Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita, are embroiled in a shocking controversy surrounding the deaths of their two children.

The couple, who gained significant attention on TikTok, are now standing trial for the alleged killings.

During questioning, Kofi Adoma, a media personality, confronted the couple about the whereabouts of their two children.

In their disturbing response, they claimed that one child had died at an undisclosed location, while the other’s body mysteriously vanished after they prayed.

In a media interview, the couple shockingly admitted to sacrificing one of their children, stating that they believed the child was possessed by an evil spirit and that his future actions would bring harm to the nation.

Their youngest child managed to escape from their custody, revealing the horrifying experiences endured under his parents’ care before fleeing.

Following their arrest, Daniel and Jocelyn appeared in court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

They have been remanded and are scheduled to reappear on June 15, 2023, as the legal proceedings continue. The case has generated widespread attention and concern among the public.

