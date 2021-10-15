Two brothers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law over malicious damage claims.

The suspects, Paul Njau Kibue and John Njua Kibeue, were accused of damaging window panes and water pipes valued at Ksh20,000.

According to police, the two damaged the property of Teresa Wamaitha on Thursday, October 7 within Ruthimitu area in Waithaka, Nairobi County.

Court records state that the complaint, Wamaitha, had a misunderstanding with the family of one of the suspects who was sleeping in her house on the night of October 6 and 7 when she was woken up by the sound of stones landing on her roof.

Upon noticing that the noise of stones hitting her roof had continued for some time; the complainant called for help as the stones were breaking the window glasses.

Their alarm attracted neighbours who went to their rescue including the complainant’s brother who noticed three people fleeing from the scene and heard one calling his accomplice by the nickname Rasta who he recognised as his nephew.

As the crowd milled at the scene the accused persons fled the scene having damaged the complainant’s house.

ALSO READ:

After the incident, Wamiatha reported the matter to police who visited the scene and collected the evidence before the accused persons were arrested and apprehended on October 11.

The two appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa and they both claimed that they have solved the matter amicably and that the complainant wished to withdraw the matter.