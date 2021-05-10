One person has died with another in critical condition after two brothers clashed over plantain at Abisim Debrah in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the duo identified as 24-year-old Moses Narh and 21-year-old, Evans Tetteh, engaged in a fierce fight on the farm.

This was after Evans accused Moses of stealing his bunch of plantain when he met him standing on the farm.

In the course of the exchange, Moses, now deceased, chopped off Evans’ wrist, who in retaliation butchered the former.

Moses was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Asamankese hospital where Evans has also been admitted for medical attention.

ALSO READ:

An Eyewitness who doubles as Assemblyman of Kwaboanta Electoral Area, Felix Larbi narrated the incident in an interview with Adom News.

According to him, the deceased is known to occasionally exhibit violent behaviour due to his unstable mental health condition.

Mr Larbi said the chopped hand has mysteriously disappeared from the farm.



He expressed fear someone might have picked it up for ritual purposes and

therefore appealed for it to be returned.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.