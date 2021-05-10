Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati will participate in the 200m race of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, sprinting with a new record.

Azamati continued his sterling outdoor season in a dominant style in the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas over the weekend.

The new sprint sensation has already qualified for the 100m and 4×100 m events at the upcoming Olympics.

The Ghanaian sprinter broke another NCAA Division II record on Saturday as the Buffs won their first Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship in program history.

Azamati is now the 200m NCAA DII record holder as the freshman ran a wind-legal (1.1) 20.13s to break Bryan Bridgewater’s record of 20.15s set back on May 30, 1992.

It also broke the LSC, the LSC meet and school record and ranks him fourth among all collegiate runners.

More importantly, his 200m time also qualifies him for the Olympic games in that event and ranks him number 2 in Ghana’s all-time 200m list, behind record-holder Joseph Paul Amoah (20.08s) and ahead of Emmanuel Tuffour (20.15s).

In the 100m, Azamati became the first Buff to win the event since 2013 as he crossed the finish line in 10.07s, .23 seconds ahead of J.T. Smith of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Fellow Desmond Aryee finished fifth in a time of 10.54s to pick up four points. The 22-year old had clocked 10.03s in the heats.

He holds Ghana’s 100m record at 9.97s