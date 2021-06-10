A woman only identified as Barikisu has been accused of squeezing her husband’s testicles so hard that his balls almost popped out.

The incident, according to reports, occurred at a time the duo engaged in a brawl.

Barikisu, who justified her actions on Nhyira FM’s Obra show, admitted committing the act but said she acted in self-defence.

Barikisu said her husband, Seidu, with whom she has one child, has often accused her of infidelity and has branded her a witch for reasons she cannot tell.

A situation she explained has resulted in numerous fights between them.

However, in the latest fight, she claimed her husband punched her abdomen several times, knowing she recently had a cesarean session.

To defend herself, Barikisu said she pulled and squeezed the testicles of Seidu very hard, an act that nearly forced his balls out with blood oozing out of the testicles.

Seidu confirmed the happening, saying he was in pain with his manhood no longer effective.

According to him, he could no longer marry Barikisu, adding he has suffered a lot in her hands.

Watch the video below for more: