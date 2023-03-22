A trader at the Kejetia Market was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cooking inside her shop using an LPG cylinder, which is not allowed in the market.

She was arrested on the very day the market was reopened for trading after fire gutted several shops at the facility.

Some traders are said to have sounded an alarm to the police when they saw the woman allegedly cooking inside her shop.

President of the Kejetia Traders Union, Nana Kwasi Prempeh, says the woman was arrested around 2 pm on March 21 and was granted bail on Wednesday.

He said the management of the Kejetia Market will begin legal processes to prosecute the suspect.

Meanwhile, Felicia Opoku, whose shop allegedly experienced an explosion leading to the fire outbreak has been assisting the investigations of the police and fire service.

Traders at the Kejetia Market say they will continue to be on the alert to prevent colleagues from any illegal practices in the market.

The traders’ association says it will continue to enlighten traders on safety measures to prevent future disasters.