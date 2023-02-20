Talented Nigerian artiste, Wizkid’s fourth son, is growing steadily, some photos captured revealed.

At just four months old, the little Balogun is a bubbly baby with a heartwarming smile. He also bares striking resemblance with his father.

Wizkid, who is known for his taciturn personality, took to his Instagram page to show an unusual gesture of paternal love.t

He shared a cute photo of him and his new boy which exuded father-son bond, and another which captured him holding the baby holding his father with a tight grip.

Liverpool owner John Henry (second left) with manager Jurgen Klopp

This would be the second time the superstar has flaunted his son since he was born in October 20, 2022.

The first was the official outdooring of his son when he was just a newborn.

The latest addition is the forth male son Wizid has welcomed in the span of 12 years.

The singer had his first son, Boluwatife Balogun, back in 2011 with his first baby mama, Oluwanisola Ogudu.

Five years later, Ayodeji came into his life and in 2017 he announced the birth of Zion, his third son he welcomed with his manager, Jada Pollock.

SEE MORE