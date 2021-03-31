Singer Wiyaala has released the video to her song ‘The Captain’s Lament’ which pays tribute to the late Captain Maxwell Mahama who passed on in 2017.

The young military officer was lynched by a mob in the mining town of Denkyira-Obuasi in Ghana’s Central Region.

The song, written for her ‘distant cousin’, was initially featured on Wiyaala’s ‘Sissala Goddess’ album released in 2018, a year after the captain’s death.

“The Captain’s Lament’ talks about the inevitability of death. “Death is not for certain individuals only. When your time is up you will go, there is nothing you can do about it.”

MORE: