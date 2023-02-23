The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, is advocating for more professionalism in Ghana sports in order to generate more wealth for the country.

According to the NSA boss, scores of financially successful sportsmen such as former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew could serve as the backbone of the national economy and save the country from returning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts during an economic crisis.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Under-18 African Baseball5 Youth Championship in Accra, Prof. Twumasi argued that sports today was big business.

“Today the sports is money, it’s business and I tell you if we’re to have 20 Asamoah Gyans we would not need to go to the IMF, it’s true,” Prof Twumasi said.

He continued: “If Ghana has 20 of the Asamoah Gyan’s or Dede Ayew, do you think Ghana will go to the IMF? They can find the money that we need from them and that should be the target”.

Prof Twumasi said although sports was seen as an instrument for entertainment, health improvement and national cohesion in Ghana, its potential for wealth creation must also be fully explored.

“If you have five of Azumah Nelson matches going on, Ghana will go to them for loans, not IMF loans. So this talent and potential that has been left untouched has to be unleashed and the economic impact of it is so great”.